Internet Fair In Mercer Updates Public On Broadband

Ken Krall and Norman McKindles

Northwoods and U.P. residents have a chance to get updated on the latest high-speed internet developments next week.

The Gogebic Range Broadband Committee and the Iron County Development Zone present the "Internet Fair" at the Mercer, Wisconsin Community Center.

Broadband Committee chair Norman McKindles says the broadband committee began as an effort by UW-Extension in Iron county to get better broadband access to unserved and underserved areas in Iron county, Wisconsin and Geogebic county, Michigan.

He says they've been successful in getting state grant money to expand the service....

"...so far we've put together about a quarter-million dollars worth of projects. We hope to expand on that. The Fair is the informational-educational piece of what we felt was important to the community....."

McKindles says they felt it was important to get an update to the public so the Internet Fair was conceived. At least six speakers will discuss various issues including the expansion projects, online education and careers, work-from-home-online, home security and online safety. He says there will be a number vendors at the fair...

"....variety of internet providers, computer repair specialists,colleges offering online degrees,..we'll have some other Internet related vendors...."

One attendee will win a new Apple iPad. The Internet Fair is July 18 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Mercer Community Cneter in Mercer. McKindles email is ndmck55@gmail.com