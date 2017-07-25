Langlade County Fair Begins 131st Year

Ken Krall and Rhonda Klement

One of the longest running fairs in northern Wisconsin is beginning its five-day run.

The Langlade County Youth Fair in Antigo begins Wednesday and runs through Sunday. This is the fair's 131st year.

Fair Coordinator Rhonda Klement says among the highlights is the return of sprint-car racing Friday night, along with a demolition derby and a tractor pull. The fair is also packed with agriculture and 4-H events, including animal exhibits. She says they've brought back many of the musical favorites...

".....we brought back Vic Ferrari, they've been here eight years, a community favorite. We also have Coyote Wild out of Minneapolis and Johnny Wad out of the Fox Valley. We have Cook and Belle on Sunday and to start the fair off we have Branded, who was the 2016 Hodag Country Festival champion for their country festival....."

There are also more musical acts and comedians set to perform. Klement says they have family day Saturday from noon to 5:00 p.m. where the time is alcohol-free. She says they've also added fireworks on Wednesday evening to kick-off the fair.

There's a website with more information at langladecountyfair.com