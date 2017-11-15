Lincoln Hills Focus Of Friday Program On WXPR

The ongoing controversy at Wisconsin's juvenile correctional facility for male and female youth is the focus of a program Friday afternoon on WXPR.

Courtesy of Wisconsin Public Radio, route 51 host Glen Moberg talks to workers at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake in Irma. The facility has been the subject of state, federal and local investigations after a series of incidents involving workers at the facility and juveniles house there.

WXPR will rebroadcast the program first aired Nov. 2 from the WPR Wausau studio this Friday at 4:00 p.m. on WXPR during the first hour of All Things Considered.