Local Governments Cap New Budget Spending

Two local governments finalized their budget's expenses and tax levies at meetings this week and it looks to be good news for taxpayers.

The Oneida County Board came in with a levy which is down slightly from last year.

After a public hearing on the proposed budget, the board made some changes, including the restoration of $6,000 to the Oneida County Fair budget.

County Finance Director Darcy Smith..

"....the actual levy amount ended up being $16 million which is an increase in the levy over 2016 by $111,000(the budget is $47 million). The actual increase was .07 of a percent..." Smith said the county’s property tax rate for the levy comes to $2.39 per $1,000, which is a decrease of 2 cents for $1,000 from the previous year...."

The board approved an increase in the chairman's annual pay $2,000 to $5,600, but rejected a per diem increase for the next elected county board.

In Rhinelander this week, the city council approved next year’s general operation budget calls for $8.9 million in total estimated revenues and expense anticipated to be $21,000 less.

Finance Committee Chair Mark Pelletier says city taxes were held flat from last year...

"....there will not be an increase. There was a decrease in the tax rate, a decrease in the total amount of tax and no decrease in any services...."

Rhinelander’s tax rate comes to around $10.39 per $1,000 of assessed value, a decrease of about 7 cents per $1,000 from the previous year.