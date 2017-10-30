Marshfield Clinic Gets New Rhinelander Clinic Approved

By 34 minutes ago

Credit Marshfield Clinic

It took less than five minutes last night for the Rhinelander city council to approve a new primary care medical facility.

Marshfield Clinic is planning to build a 3,500-square-foot primary care clinic off of North Shore Drive, adjacent to the Marshfield Clinic’s Rhinelander Dental Center. City Fire Chief and Building Inspector Terry Williams said the clinic would share a driveway entrance with the dental center. Williams says developers would like to get things moving before winter sets in.

Doctor Jessica Marshall will be the first physician in the new clinic....

"....I know Rhinelander has a shortage of physicians, there are physicans at Aspirus and Ascension but there still is a shortage here according to the Wisconsin Office of Rural Health. I'm hoping to help fill that gap and decrease travel time for Marshfield Clinic patients who are now having to travel to the Minocqua and Eagle River facilities...."

Marshall is originally from Antigo and is an internal medicine physician and pediatric provider. The new facility will have lab and radiology services.

She is a graduate of the Wisconsin Academy for Rural Medicine.

Marshall says the goal is to have the clinic open by April.

Tags: 
Marshfield Clinic
Marshfield Clinic Rhinelander Dental Center

Related Content

Oneida Delays Action On Minocqua Hospital Permit

By Dean S. Acheson May 24, 2017
pixabay.com

The Oneida County Planning and Development Committee is again delaying deliberations on Marshfield Clinic’s request for a permit to build a 12-bed hospital adjacent to its Minocqua Center.

Committee members decided today to set June 8 as the date to finally discuss whether the conditional use permit application meets county standards, mostly related to land use. The meeting will take place at the county courthouse.