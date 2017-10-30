Marshfield Clinic Gets New Rhinelander Clinic Approved

It took less than five minutes last night for the Rhinelander city council to approve a new primary care medical facility.

Marshfield Clinic is planning to build a 3,500-square-foot primary care clinic off of North Shore Drive, adjacent to the Marshfield Clinic’s Rhinelander Dental Center. City Fire Chief and Building Inspector Terry Williams said the clinic would share a driveway entrance with the dental center. Williams says developers would like to get things moving before winter sets in.

Doctor Jessica Marshall will be the first physician in the new clinic....

"....I know Rhinelander has a shortage of physicians, there are physicans at Aspirus and Ascension but there still is a shortage here according to the Wisconsin Office of Rural Health. I'm hoping to help fill that gap and decrease travel time for Marshfield Clinic patients who are now having to travel to the Minocqua and Eagle River facilities...."

Marshall is originally from Antigo and is an internal medicine physician and pediatric provider. The new facility will have lab and radiology services.

She is a graduate of the Wisconsin Academy for Rural Medicine.

Marshall says the goal is to have the clinic open by April.