Meth Has Become As Common As Opioid Problem In Northwoods

Next we hear from Sheila Weix, Director of Substance Abuse Services for Marshfield Clinic and Family Health Center. A recent report found methamphetamine use has risen by more than 200 percent and is now on par with another Wisconsin drug problem: opioid use.

Weix was invited by Attorney General Brad Schimel to be on a panel presenting information about methamphetamine use to legislators.

Ken Krall talks with Weix about what they're seeing with this addictive drug...

Marshfield Clinic's Sheila Weix with Ken Krall. Weix says a consequence of meth use are children exposed to the toxin chemicals and environment. Weix says help is available in each county.