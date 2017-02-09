Minocqua Chambers New Website Off And Running

Digital media users are likely to find more information as the Minocqua Area Chamber of Commerce has launched their new website.

Chamber Director Krystal Westfahl says the website is already producing results...

"....we've seen a huge increase in our traffic via mobile simply by optimizing our website. Traditionally we've seen anywhere from 75 to 80 percent of our viewership is coming from just the computer. Now we're seeing about half from our computer and the other half is from tablet or mobile and that's in the last three weeks..."

Westfahl says traditionally, they get 80,000-100,000 on their website each month. She says the website is geared toward destination tourism...

".....all of our members are on here and they are the bread and butter of what creates this website. We start with our shopping opportunities, where to stay, any type of service directory that you need. We're really gearing it toward our tourists looking for a new place to stay, a new place to vacation...."

The new website is at Minocqua.org

Minocqua Chamber of Commerce

