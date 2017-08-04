Minocqua to Gain Dollar General Store

Minocqua is on track to get another business, this one variety retailer Dollar General, which plans to locate on U.S. Hwy. 51, south of the Island of Minocqua.

Tuesday, the Minocqua Town Board forwarded for approval a conditional use permit for DGI-Minocqua to build a 7,500-foot-store that will be leased to Dollar General.

Supervisor Billy Fried says he’s glad the store is being built, but has concerns about Dollar General’s corporate office’s insistence that the building’s appearance stay as proposed:

My concern is that Minocqua has been aggressive, or sensitive, to try to keep an aesthetic value as you see in other cities and townships. I perceive that statement as saying this is the only way we’re gong to do it, we are not willing to conform at all. But I’m hearing tonight that the planning commission is O.K. with the landscape plan and what is being proposed.

There are Dollar Stores in Rhinelander, Tomahawk, Mercer and Park Falls. The CUP application says the Minocqua store will employ 8-10 persons. With county approval of the permit, the developers say construction should begin this fall.