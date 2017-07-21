Missing Woman Found Safe In Vilas County

A woman reported missing Thursday evening in Vilas county was found safe, though she had received minor injuries. Vilas County Sheriff's Department reports a 70 year old woman was reported missing just before 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

The woman and her husband had been kayaking along the Deerskin River earlier in the day. Her husband reported the woman had taken a walk from a remote campsite. The woman was located shortly before 2:00 a.m. near Pitman Road in the town of Washington.

The woman had received minor injuries but was able to walk out to Pitman road with rescue team members. She was taken to Eagle River Memorial Hospital to have her injuries treated. Minocqua Police Department’s K-9 unit, Newbold Fire Search and Rescue K-9 Unit and Aerial Drone Team, Eagle River Police Department, Eagle River Ambulance Service, Vilas County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 Unit responded to the scene.