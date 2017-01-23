New Northwoods Reserved Campsites Added To National Forest

By

Credit Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest

More campsites have been added for people who enjoy spending time in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

Forest spokesperson Hilary Markin says many of the sites are close by....

"....so the Eagle River-Florence District has added some campsites to the reservation system. Some of them are already reservable, they've added additional sites. Others are brand new campgrounds to the reservation system...."

She says the additional campsites are in some already popular sites...

"....we have both Franklin Lake and Kentuck, both of those we're adding sites to the reservation system. Then we put Lost Lake campground, Luna-White Deer campground and Spectacle Lake campground are all brand new to the reservation system. People looking for a spot this summer can get online and reserve their sites today, so when they get here their spot is set, so all they have to do is set up and enjoy the Northwoods...."

The entire 1.5 million acre forest has 24 other campgrounds with reservable campsites. Campsites are reservable on a first-come basis. More information is on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest website, or visit their Facebook or Twitter pages.

Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest

