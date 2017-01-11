Nicolet College Reaches Out To Globe University Students

Ken Krall with Kate Ferrel

The recent announcement that Globe University has lost its federal Title IV student financial funding has prompted Nicolet College officials to extend an invitation to students to look here for their degrees.

Globe University lost its federal student aid because of what was alleged to be not delivering on promises made to students, this after a Minnesota Court ruled Globe allegedly committed fraud and deceptive practices. Globe has facility in Wausau.

Nicolet Vice-President of Student Affairs Kate Ferrel says Globe students in the Northwoods have options..

".....there's something called a Teach Out program where Globe has an agreement with a college in Utah that is accredited that will accept and finish out student degrees. There's also an option for students called the loan forgiveness option where when a circumstance like this occurs, there are some very prescribed, detailed steps a student needs to take, and measures they need to take to have some of the loans forgiven...."

Farrel says students wanting more information may contact a Nicolet College career coach to make an appointment so the best course of action can be plotted out. They have a toll free number or you can find out more information at the website nicoletcollege.edu