Northland Pines Solar Project

The Northland Pines school board approved a large solar project Monday that will produce 420 kilowatt hours (kw) from 1,200 solar panels with no up-front cost to the district.

The contract was awarded to Eagle Point Solar of Dubuque, Iowa for $663,000. The cost will be covered by a grant plus third party investors taking advantage of energy tax credits.

All panels will be fixed in place and hidden from street view. They will be on the roof of the high school field house along with ground panels at Eagle River and Land O' Lakes elementary to allow hands on educational exposure and public relations.

The high school solar panels are expected to generate 230 kw, the Eagle River elementary 100 kw and Land O' Lakes elementary 90 kw.

Pines administrator Mike Richie felt they would have a positive cash flow of $4,000 a year up to year 12. Should the district make a third party buyout at year 12, cash flow should rise to $50,000.