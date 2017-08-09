Northwoods DNR Specialist At Site Of Large Montana Fire

By 47 minutes ago

Credit www.publicdomainpictures.net

A Woodruff-based DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist is out west helping battle some large wildfires.

Catherine Koele is at Seeley Lake, Montana at what is known as the Rice Ridge fire...

".....early on at this fire I believe we had two others from Wisconsin. We do have other resources scattered throughout the area...and we also have three engines. I believe we will be restaffing those as well. It's an extremely dry season, but fairly typical for this time of the year. A lot of resources. We have a lot of fire season left. The majority of these fires will end when we have a season-ending event, which is also known as snow...."

The Rice Ridge Fire has burned just about 10,000 acres, with about 10 percent contained. Coele says the fire she is working has received a lot of attention...

"....up to today, it's been the number one fire in the nation and becomes a priority because it is threatening the town of Seeley Lake. It currently is just short of 10,000 acres. These are big fires, but there are bigger fires in more wilderness areas, but this is a high priority fire due to it's threatening the community....."

Coele says the typical assignment is 14 days, but she's unsure how long her stay will be due to the changing fire conditions.

Tags: 
Forest Fires

Related Content

National Forest Crews Involved In Western Fire Battles

By Jul 28, 2015
www.dianliwenmi.com

Crews from the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest have gone out west to help fight wildfires.

According to authorities,  22 large wildfires are burning nearly 850,000 acres in four western states and Alaska.

One of the Chequamegon-Nicolet firefighters is David Sloan from Park Falls. He was sent to Washington state to fight a blaze in north central Washington....

"....I was on a fire about 4,000 acres called the Newby Lake fire, really active fire behavior. A lot of the area is ready for fire..."

Wisconsin Crews Still Assisting On Western Fires

By Aug 4, 2014
Suzanne Flory / Submitted photo

Two Wisconsin fire crews are returning home from helping battle the Carlton Complex blaze in Washington state.  But two other crews are still stationed out west. 

Jim Grant in Rhinelander is Forest Fire Management Officer for the Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest and the Ottawa National Forest.

He says the 20-person crews are made up of personnel from a variety of state and federal agencies, like the Forest Service and Bureau of Indian Affairs.   