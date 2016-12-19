Oneida County Snowmobile Trails To Open Tuesday

Ken Krall and Jim Wendt

The new fallen snow will help snowmobile riders itching to get out in the Northwoods. Oneida County has announced the state funded snowmobile trail system administered by the county will open for the season at noon on Tuesday.(Dec. 20)

Oneida County Snowmobile Council President Jim Wendt says the late warm fall weather postponed the hard freeze necessary to get the land under the trails in good shape for snowmobiling. But that has changed with the recent cold. He says the trails can't hold grooming equipment yet, but they can hold sleds.

He cautions riders to not head out onto lakes until local clubs mark the hard water...

"....if the lake isn't marked, then don't go because clubs are responsible to get those things marked. The only time they will be marked, obviously, is if they are safe. So if you come to a trailhead and there's no marking out there, barrels, sticks or whatever,...DON'T GO...!"

Wendt says the trails will be in early season condition which means they will be a little bumpy until more snow falls.