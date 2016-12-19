Oneida County Snowmobile Trails To Open Tuesday

By Dec 19, 2016

Credit Wikimedia Commons

The new fallen snow will help snowmobile riders itching to get out in the Northwoods. Oneida County has announced the state funded snowmobile trail system administered by the county will open for the season at noon on Tuesday.(Dec. 20)

Oneida County Snowmobile Council President Jim Wendt says the late warm fall weather postponed the hard freeze necessary to get the land under the trails in good shape for snowmobiling. But that has changed with the recent cold. He says the trails can't hold grooming equipment yet, but they can hold sleds.

He cautions riders to not head out onto lakes until local clubs mark the hard water...

"....if the lake isn't marked, then don't go because clubs are responsible to get those things marked. The only time they will be marked, obviously, is if they are safe. So if you come to a trailhead and there's no marking out there, barrels, sticks or whatever,...DON'T GO...!"

Wendt says the trails will be in early season condition which means they will be a little bumpy until more snow falls.

snowmobile

Related Content

Snowmobile Derby Draws Fierce Competition, Camraderie

By Jan 15, 2015
Emily Bright

The World Championship Snowmobile Derby take places in Eagle River this weekend, with the vintage classes wrapping up last weekend.  WXPR’s Emily Bright takes a behind-the-scenes look at the camaraderie and competition of the international snowmobile races going on in our own backyard.

Not Your Parents' Sled: Vintage Racing in the 21st Century

By Jan 17, 2014
Natalie Jablonski / WXPR News

The Snowmobile World Championship is expected to draw tens of thousands.  But the vintage races also draw a crowd.

Vintage cars, vintage records…but vintage snowmobiles?  That I had not heard of before moving to the Northwoods. I was curious about what draws people to the sport, so I headed to the offices of the Eagle River derby track for the weekend of the vintage racing championship. 

I interrupt the busy office clamor with my request.  Audrey Decker is wearing a vintage snowmobile  – black sweater with orange stripes, and fluffy lambs wool boots. 