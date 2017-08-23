Opioid Forum

Today on WXPR, we look at drugs, specifically opioids and other drugs that are the focus of physicians, law enforcement and the public.

Locally, several organizations have put an emphasis on public awareness and curbing the use of prescription drugs to deal with patients' medical pain. To understand the opioid situation in the Northwoods, WXPR's Ken Krall has put together a forum with several people who work with patients in various ways.

For more information on the HOPE Consortium and the conference coming up on August 24, visit www.hopeconsortium.org