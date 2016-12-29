Opposition To Granite Peak Expansion Plan To Stay

The group of concerned citizens attempting to stop the expansion of Granite Peak Ski Area in Wausau does not intend on disappearing any time soon.

The activist group "Leave Rib Mountain Alone" has gained 880 likes on Facebook and over 3,600 signatures on their online petition to preserve the trails and wildlife of Rib Mountain as they are now.

The group's organizer, Nancy Anderson, says it's nothing personal against Granite Peak and its ownership. She believes there are other things they can do to encourage business instead of expanding.... "It's a beautiful piece of the tourism and we have nothing against the Granite Peak Ski Area now," said Anderson. "Maybe they could adjust their prices to be more inviting to the local community... it is kind of an expensive sport." Anderson says she wasn't sure how adding the restaurant and additional runs to Granite Peak would help the community any more than the business is doing now. Granite Peak ownership has said that, without expansion, they may consider closing the business completely. The DNR will ultimately decide whether to sell the property for Granite Peak's expansion plans. Anderson says that even if the expansion is stopped, the group will continue to advocate for Rib Mountain in the future.