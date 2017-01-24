Police Capture Suspect In Langlade Co. Custody Case

Two children missing from Langlade County with their mother have been found safe and the mother was arrested.

Antigo Police report they were notified yesterday by the Pennington County, South Dakota, Sheriff's office that Cathy Brown and her children, Averie and Dalton, were located in Hill City, South Dakota. Brown was taken into custody on her warrant and is in the Pennington county jail pending extradition back to Wisconsin to face charges.

The children were reported to be in good health and were taken into protective custody. The children's father will be going to South Dakota to pick up the children.

U.S. Marshalls said the mother allegedly abducted the children in December, and were thought to have gone to the Black Hills area