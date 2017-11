The State Capitol Christmas Tree this year comes from Price County in northern Wisconsin.

Governor Scott Walker said Tuesday that a 40-foot balsam fir was donated by Jim Ryf. It was harvested near Phillips in the town of Emery and was to arrive in Madison Tuesday.

Wisconsin school children have been making ornaments for the tree in honor of the State Capitol's 100th anniversary. The tree is expected to be placed in the Capitol Rotunda soon after Thanksgiving