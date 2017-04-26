Public Advised On Bear-Human Encounters

Ken Krall and Brad Koele

As bears emerge from their winter slumber, the number of human-bear conflicts rise sharply this time of the year.

A DNR biologist gives advice how to help avoid a problem. Brad Koele in Woodruff says Black bears normally avoid human contact, but with fewer food sources, they like to come around property for some easy pickings...like bird feeders or where you store your garbage.....

"....bird feeders as an example. You can remove them over the overnight hours, take them in, even over daylight hours. Bears may come and visit, and if a bear does visit, remove that bird feeder all day long for a number of days and that bear will find another food source Just be pro-active, don't leave any pet food outdoors that bears might find attractive...."

It's illegal to intentionally feed bears in Wisconsin.

Koele has some tips if you have a close encounter of the bear kind....

"....don't approach the bear, you don't want to startle the bear either. Make some noise, but don't surprise it. Slowly back away, get away from the bear. If you're a safe distance away try some hazing techniques, banging pots and pans and making loud noises, yelling at the bear, throwing sticks, maybe harass that bear and make it feel uncomfortable around humans...."

More information is available at the DNR website.