Public Comment Due This Week On NHAL Recreation Amendment

Ken Krall and John Pohlman

The last of three public meetings on amending the Northern Highland American Legion State Forest master plan concerning recreation was held last week, but more revisions are likely says an official. The DNR held the hearings to see what issues need to be addressed after the legislature directed them to do so.The forest is the state's largest and most visited property.

A key topic was to find and map all roads open to the public for motorized use. DNR planner John Pohlman says they had about 100 people attend a meeting last Tuesday in Arbor Vitae, about 25 in Park Falls, and 35 in Antigo to talk about the recreation opportunities in the forest...

"....there's been more interest in biking opportunities, mountain biking, paved biking. There's increased interest in motorzied recreation. I've heard feedback on camping opportunities. We're hearing a wide variety of things...."

Pohlman says the public comment period will run through May 6...

"....the public comment period for this first step will run through May 6. We have a survey online for people. They can either fill it out online or they can print it off and mail it to us.We will be gathering information through the first week in May...."

Pohlman says they will review the feedback and put together some formal ideas which will be released in June for more public feedback. Pohlman says in July, more public input will be asked. He says a draft proposal will then go to the Natural Resources Board in September.

