Record Northwoods Rainfall Reported By NWS

Rhinelander has set a rainfall record.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay says the area received the most precipitation on record for April, May, and June. Meteorologist Scott Berschback tells us how much....

"....we had a very wet start to the year. The April, May and June total was 19.22 inches for Rhinelander and that did set a record for those three months...."

Berschback says overall the Northwoods has been well above average for the first six months of the year.

"...it broke out that northern Wisconsin was definitely the hardest hit for the first half of the year. Looking at June, it was more widespread across the state. Several locations received more than 5 inches of rain and that extended into Upper Michigan as well..."

Thunderstorms are in the forecast and Bershback says the pattern will change by the weekend...

