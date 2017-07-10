Recording System Donation To Preserve Elders Stories

Ken Krall and Adam VanZile

A spokesperson says the donation of recording equipment by the State Bar of Wisconsin to the Sokaogon Chippewa Community at Mole Lake will help record elder histories. The Tribal Historic Preservation program was recently notified of the gift.

Tribal Historic Preservation officer Adam VanZile says they were donated two cameras and related equipment after the State Bar bought new equipment. But some rarely used equipment was available and VanZile says that equipment was donated to the tribe....

"...my department has been starting oral interviews in my community with elders so future generations will be able to watch those interiews and see their elders and hear their stories and learn about their history and their culture...."

VanZile says the donated equipment is a distinct upgrade from what the tribe was using.

He says the cameras are available for anyone in their community to come and be trained to record the elders stories...

".....anyone in the community is welcome to come into my office and rent this video equipment. We will go through and train them on how to conduct oral interviews. Take them step-by-step and actually go out into the field with them to help them interview the elders and archive those videos...."

VanZile says storytelling is part of the Sokaogon Chippewa Community and the donation will help future generations.