Recording System Donation To Preserve Elders Stories

By 2 minutes ago

Credit Sokaogon Chippewa Community Mole Lake Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians

A spokesperson says the donation of recording equipment by the State Bar of Wisconsin to the Sokaogon Chippewa Community at Mole Lake will help record elder histories. The Tribal Historic Preservation program was recently notified of the gift.

Tribal Historic Preservation officer Adam VanZile says they were donated two cameras and related equipment after the State Bar bought new equipment. But some rarely used equipment was available and VanZile says that equipment was donated to the tribe....

"...my department has been starting oral interviews in my community with elders so future generations will be able to watch those interiews and see their elders and hear their stories and learn about their history and their culture...."

VanZile says the donated equipment is a distinct upgrade from what the tribe was using.

He says the cameras are available for anyone in their community to come and be trained to record the elders stories...

".....anyone in the community is welcome to come into my office and rent this video equipment. We will go through and train them on how to conduct oral interviews. Take them step-by-step and actually go out into the field with them to help them interview the elders and archive those videos...."

VanZile says storytelling is part of the Sokaogon Chippewa Community and the donation will help future generations.

Tags: 
Mole Lake Sokaogon Chippewa

Related Content

Area Tribes Go To D.C. To Support Standing Rock Tribe

By Mar 21, 2017
Sokaogon Chippewa Community Mole Lake Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians

March 10th, Native Americans from area tribes were in Washington, D.C. to protest policy toward the Standing Rock tribe by the federal government. Today we hear from three Members of the Mole Lake Sokaogon Chippewa Community... Arlyn Ackley, Jr., Tribal Vice-Chairman, Vickie Ackley, Tribal Treasurer, and Carson Ackley, tribal councilman. They spoke with WXPR's Ken Krall. We hear first from Arlyn Ackley...

Tribes Gather To Discuss Tourism, Marketing Strategies

By Jun 9, 2015
Natalie Jablonski / WXPR News

 

Representatives from the state’s eleven tribes are wrapping up a conference on Native American tourism. Many are looking to tourism to provide an economic boost.  

The Sokoagon Chippewa Community hosted the annual Native American Tourism of Wisconsin, or NATOW, conference this week.  Tribes from around the state gathered in Mole Lake to talk about fresh ways to market themselves and draw visitors.