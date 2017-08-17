Rhinelander-Based USFS Employee Sees Wildfires, Crowds, Soon the Eclipse

Suzanne Flory works for the U.S. Forest Service in Rhinelander, but has answered the call to be a Public Information Officer at fires in Oregon. The western states have seen hot, dry conditions and wildfires in Montana, Washington and other states.

Flory is in the Willamette National Forest between Bend and Eugene. Flory has worked many other fires over the years, but this time firefighters also have to deal with people from all over the world coming to Oregon to experience the total eclipse next Tuesday.

Flory says the congestion is also creating safety concerns for firefighters, residents and eclipse tourists...

