Rhinelander-Based USFS Employee Sees Wildfires, Crowds, Soon the Eclipse

Credit pixabay.com

Suzanne Flory works for the U.S. Forest Service in Rhinelander, but has answered the call to be a Public Information Officer at fires in Oregon. The western states have seen hot, dry conditions and wildfires in Montana, Washington and other  states.

Flory is in the Willamette National Forest between Bend and Eugene. Flory has worked many other fires over the years, but this time firefighters also have to deal with people from all over the world coming to Oregon to experience the total eclipse next Tuesday.

Flory says the congestion is also creating safety concerns for firefighters, residents and eclipse tourists...

Suzanne Flory...a Public Information Officer for the U.S. Forest Service in Rhinelander, now stationed at the fires in the Willamette National Forest in Oregon.

Wisconsin USFS Firefighters In California

By Aug 5, 2015
Suzanne Flory

Firefighters from Wisconsin have joined the battle against wildfires in northern California. One  detail is  near Willow Creek, California involves Suzanne Flory  from the U.S. Forest Service office based in Rhinelander.

Flory is a veteran Public Information Officer at these kinds of events and says this fire was caused by extremely dry conditions and lots of lightning last Thursday...

Smokey Bear Turns 70

By Aug 15, 2014
Monie Shackleford / WXPR News

The iconic Smokey Bear is celebrating his 70th birthday this month.  As WXPR Contributor Monie Shackleford reports, on Saturday, the Ottawa National Forest marked the occasion with a well-attended party at the Ottawa’s Visitor Center outside of Watersmeet, Michigan. 

The party for Smokey included food, games for kids, historic Smokey promotional displays, fire trucks from area communities, and of course Smokey Bear.  After the crowd sang “Happy Birthday,” to Smokey, he cut the cake with a firefighter’s axe called a Pulaski.  