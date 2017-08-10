Rhinelander Library Provides Goggles For Eclipse Viewing

Ken Krall and Virginia Roberts

August 21 a solar eclipse will sweep across the U.S. from Oregon to South Carolina, providing Northwood residents with a cosmic treat. A local library is helping out to make sure there is safe viewing.

It's called the Great American Total Solar Eclipse and will begin on the Oregon coast shortly after 10 a.m. Pacific time, or noon Central time as the moon moves between the earth and the sun. It will sweep south and east with the peak time of eclipse at about 2:40 seconds in Carbondale, Illinois before heading to the southeast.

The Rhinelander District Library will be handing out NASA-approved viewing goggles says Director Virginia Roberts....

"....we have 200 pairs of eclipse glasses that we received from a vendor because, as I said, NASA offered them to libraries and then promptly ran out. We have 100 pairs upstairs and 100 pairs downstairs so 100 for adults and 100 for children and when they are gone, they're gone. We're likely to ration them per day so we have them next week as well. But we start giving them out on Friday...."

The Northwoods will have 80 percent coverage of the sun during the eclipse. Officials say viewing can be dangerous if you look right at it without proper protection or using a viewing device. Eye damage or blindness could result.

Roberts says you can also see it on your digital device...

"....the library is also going to be streaming the eclipse live via all the satellites that NASA has out. NASA will be streaming that live via NASA TV or you can stream it wherever you are...."

NASA has a website with more information, or at the website Space.com