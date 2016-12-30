A Rhinelander Tradition: Nordic Skiing

  • The Rhinelander High School Nordic Team 2016-2017
    Bob Mainhardt

Tonight is the 2016 annual candlelight ski at the Rhinelander Community Trails at Rhinelander High School.

While today Rhinelander has a fairly prominent Nordic skiing program, it has ebbed and flowed over the years. Mackenzie Martin got a chance to delve into the history of Nordic skiing in Rhinelander ahead of tonight’s event.

You will hear from Rhinelander High School Nordic Coach Charil Reis, Rhinelander Middle School Nordic Coach Jim Wood, and Bryan Fish, the U.S. Ski Team Development Coach.

According to Charil Reis, there is a strong desire to homologate the trail system in the Northwoods. The hope is to make trails safer and more suitable for other skiing teams to hold races at. By doing this, Rhinelander could also become a more desirable place for young people to stay and families to move to.

You can find out more about the Northwoods Nordic Ski Club by going to hodagnordic.com. Or, you can attend the 2016 annual candlelight ski tonight from 6-8pm at the Rhinelander Community Trails at Rhinelander High school. This is a free event for families, new skiers, and the entire community. The event is sponsored by the Northwoods Nordic Ski Club, Mel's Trading Post, and Nicolet National Bank. Mel’s Trading Post will even be providing ski rentals for free.

