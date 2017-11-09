Sarah Flashing Named Three Lakes Chamber Director

By Three Lakes Chamber of Commerce 1 hour ago

Sarah Flashing
Credit Three Lakes Chamber of Commerce

(Three Lakes, WI) – The Board of Directors of the Three Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome Sarah Flashing as the new Executive Director. Flashing brings to Three Lakes more than 15 years of experience that includes event management, education, public relations, advertising and web development.

Flashing grew up in southwest Wisconsin and relocated to the area from northern Illinois to serve as Advertising Manager, and briefly Interim Marketing Director, at North Star Mohican Casino Resort in Bowler, WI. Previously, she was Board President and Marketing Director at Harvard Community Radio in Harvard, IL.

“I am thrilled to have this opportunity to work for the Three Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and be a voice for businesses in the community,” said Flashing. “My passion is to help businesses grow and communities flourish. I’m eager to connect with business, organizational, and civic leaders in the area and work diligently to achieve the goals of the Chamber.” “We are excited to have Flashing join our team,” said Justin Behling, Chamber Board President. “She brings a vast amount of knowledge and experience in marketing and communications and is a proven leader committed to the advancement of business and organizations in the Three Lakes area.”

Flashing begins her role at the Three Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday, November 27.

The Three Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center Inc. encourages, promotes, protects and reacts to the interests and needs of businesses and civic organizations in the Three Lakes community. The Chamber also acts to effectively enhance recreational and economic growth in the Three Lakes area.

Three Lakes Chamber of Commerce

