School Supplies Needed To 'Stuff The Bus'

By 3 hours ago

Credit pixabay.com

School starts in about 8 weeks, but the Northwoods United Way is hoping local businesses and individuals get going on a promotion to help needy kids get school supplies.

The 'Stuff The Bus' event is set for last August at WalMart in Rhinelander.

Northwoods United Way Director Nancy Sattler says between then and now, she would like to see the community begin organizing competitions to help local kids...

"....we're trying to encourage businesses and employees of businesses to have a competition and try and collect more than a competitor does or maybe another employee does. We're trying to collect as many school supplies as we can so every student starting school this year has the tools to succeed. A summer-long competition would be great as well as the traffic we see in the area that we normally don't see the rest of the year. Just looking for more opportunities to collect as many school supplies as we can...."

Sattler says the public can help by picking up some extra school supplies and bringing them to the event August 29 from 2-6 p.m. at WalMart. She says families sometimes don't have the money to buy enough school supplies for their students.

Bowens Bus Service is donating a bus and WalMart is providing the space. More information is available at by contacting Sattler at Northwoods United Way headquartered in Rhinelander.

Tags: 
Northwoods United Way

Related Content

Northwoods United Way Seeking 2018 Agencies To Fund

By Mar 14, 2017
Northwoods United Way

The Northwoods United Way is asking for proposals for 2018 funding in Oneida, Vilas and Forest counties.

The Northwoods United Way helps fund agencies that provide programming in providing basic needs and self sufficiency, promoting health, healing and crisis intervention and strengthening children, youth and families.

Director Nancy Sattler says currently funded agencies and potential new recipients go through the process the same way...

Northwoods United Way Close To Goal

By Feb 2, 2017
Northwoods United Way

The Northwoods United Way is close to it's annual giving goal and they're hoping a few more contributors come forward to help. Director Nancy Sattler...

"....we just completed our drive for 2016 and we came very close to meeting our goal. We're at 95 percent of what we had hoped to raise. There's still opportunity to give to the campaign. This year we are supporting 28 different agencies throughout Forest, Oneida and Vilas counties. We can always use your help in meeting our goal.."

The original drive goal was $165, 000.