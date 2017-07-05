School Supplies Needed To 'Stuff The Bus'

Ken Krall and Nancy Sattler

School starts in about 8 weeks, but the Northwoods United Way is hoping local businesses and individuals get going on a promotion to help needy kids get school supplies.

The 'Stuff The Bus' event is set for last August at WalMart in Rhinelander.

Northwoods United Way Director Nancy Sattler says between then and now, she would like to see the community begin organizing competitions to help local kids...

"....we're trying to encourage businesses and employees of businesses to have a competition and try and collect more than a competitor does or maybe another employee does. We're trying to collect as many school supplies as we can so every student starting school this year has the tools to succeed. A summer-long competition would be great as well as the traffic we see in the area that we normally don't see the rest of the year. Just looking for more opportunities to collect as many school supplies as we can...."

Sattler says the public can help by picking up some extra school supplies and bringing them to the event August 29 from 2-6 p.m. at WalMart. She says families sometimes don't have the money to buy enough school supplies for their students.

Bowens Bus Service is donating a bus and WalMart is providing the space. More information is available at by contacting Sattler at Northwoods United Way headquartered in Rhinelander.