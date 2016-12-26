State Housing Sales, Prices Said To Be "Robust"

By 44 minutes ago

Credit pixabay.com

The housing market is heating up even in these cold months which means in some parts of the state, the number of homes for sale has dropped. This is causing prices to rise, though that trend is less intense in rural areas. Those are the conclusions of an economist working with Wisconsin Realtors Association looking at November sales and price data.

David Clark says 2015 was a strong year, that is being topped by 2016....

".....November sales were up 19 percent compared to last year. Last November was a solid(month) it's just that we had a really strong November in 2016. Median prices were up 8.3 percent compared to last November...."

Interest rates for home loans have been near record lows, but that might change....

"...if the economy begins to weaken, right now we have a very strong economy, they can stimulate the economy by lowering interest rates. When short term rates are near zero, you don't have a lot of tools in the toolbox..."

The median statewide price was up to an average of $165,000. Sales were also up 5 percent from a year ago. In the north, sales and median price were 6 percent higher than last year.

Clark says rural counties tend to have more available inventory, but said in some of the more populated areas, finding a decent house for a reasonable price is becoming more difficult.

Tags: 
Wisconsin Realtors Association

Related Content

Home Sales And Prices Continue To Rise

By Dec 23, 2015
en.wikipedia.org

Most parts of Wisconsin continue to show a rebound in home sales and prices. That assessment from the Wisconsin Association of Realtors monthly report.

Sales in the 18-county northern region for November saw the median price up 6 percent from one year ago to $132,000 with the volume of sales up 10 percent to more than 6,500 units sold. Realtor's economist David Clark thinks this year will likely be the best sales year in a decade...

"....we'll probably sell statewide a little more than 75,000 homes. Last time we surpassed that level was 2005...."

Northern Wisconsin Home Sales Double State Average

By emily.bright Jun 23, 2015
flickr.com

Housing sales are up for the third straight month in Wisconsin--and in Northern Wisconsin in particular. According to analysis by the Wisconsin Realtors Association, home sales were up nearly 8% state-wide in May, and median prices of homes rose nearly 7%. Sales in Northern Wisconsin were nearly double the state average at 15%.