Success and Thank You!

WXPR wrapped up its two day GiveBig to MyStation online campaign Friday night and we're pleased to announce that it was a huge success. We received almost $9,000 from 108 donors, and the pledges are still coming in. Thanks to you, WXPR was able to close out 2016 strong.

GiveBig to MyStation is a nation-wide effort to support community radio. Together the community radio stations that took part in GiveBig to MyStation raised over $55,000.

Thank you for supporting WXPR and helping raise awareness about community radio and its role in our culture and democracy.

