Sue Perry Given State Award, Helps Raise Awareness on Domestic Violence

Sue Perry of Lake Tomahawk is a Nurse Educator at Nicolet College. She's also a long-time registered nurse at Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff. She's also an author of the book "From Beneath The Tarp", which details the tragic abuse she suffered as a young adult in her first marriage and her efforts now to reach out to help others.

In October, she received the Courage Award from the Governor's Council on Domestic Abuse and recently was named to a panel on the topic. Perry stopped by the WXPR studios and spoke with Ken Krall....

Sue Perry talking with WXPR's Ken Krall.