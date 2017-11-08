Survey Shows Public's Likes And Desires In Boulder Junction

A survey in Boulder Junction will help the community plan for its future. That's the word from Theresa Smith at the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce.

The Boulder Junction Economic Development-Connect Communities committee and partners are developing a plan to aid economic development.

Theresa Smith says they received 169 responses to open-ended questions...

"....the number one strength that was identified for Boulder Junction was our lakes and rivers. Following water bodies the strengths were fishing, snowmobiling and biking. But what sets us apart is our visitor loyalty, the small businesses and our quaint and friendly downtown, our community members and our events. There was a lot of positive information...."

She says the public also provided suggestions which Smith says are issues across the Northwoods...

"..the need for more broadband, an aging population, work force shortage, affordable housing, whether that's available rental properties or homes that are for sale. We also identified a need to fill some of the vacant buildings downtown and address the appearance of some of the properties...."

Smith says the partners will be discussing the challenges the public identified. She says they will set up a strategic plan with short-term and long-term goals.

Smith says they also created a student survey, completed by 324 students ages 10-18 from North Lakeland School and Lakeland Union High School. She says that survey just finished and they're analyzing the responses. She says they would like to see what the students are planning after graduation and what it is area adults need to do to keep the next generation here.

