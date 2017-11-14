Thanksgiving Day Programming

We invite you to join us Thanksgiving Day for special programming.

During the Thanksgiving holiday, we pause to express gratitude for the blessings of family, friends and the abundance of our lives. In this spirit, the WXPR staff and volunteers send you our best wishes for the season.

9AM - 11AM HOLIDAY MIDDAY CLASSICS WITH MOLLY ROSE TEUKE

11AM - 1PM THE SPLENDID TABLE’S TURKEY CONFIDENTIAL

A holiday tradition in kitchens (and cars) from coast to coast, The Splendid Table's "Turkey Confidential" gives cooks an open line to Lynne Rossetto Kasper and new host, Francis Lam – providing live turkey triage for public radio listeners on the day they need it most – Thanksgiving.

1PM – 3PM GIVING THANKS

"Giving Thanks" offers a contemporary celebration of gratitude, with classical music and stories of Thanksgiving. Hosted by John Birge, this year's special guests include world-famous chef Jacques Pepin and The Splendid Table’s Francis Lam.

3PM – 4PM THANKSGIVING WITH CANTUS

Join Alison Young and premier men's vocal ensemble Cantus for a conversation about Thanksgiving music and food, and sitting down with those we love and to celebrate the blessings in our lives.

6PM – 7PM ALL SONGS CONSIDERED FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Kacey Musgraves, Conor Oberst and more special guests join All Songs hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton on a steam engine to holiday cheer.

7PM – 8PM THE BIG TINY DESK HOLIDAY SPECIAL

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

8PM – 9PM SNAP JUDGMENT - GRATITUDE

'Tis the season to chronicle our good fortune. Enjoy narrative stories centering on the theme of gratitude in this holiday special from Snap Judgment… don’t miss it.