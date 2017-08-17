Tiffany-Hutton Introduce Bill To Eliminate Mining Moratorium

State Senator Tom Tiffany of Hazelhurst and State Representative Rob Hutton have introduced a bill that eliminates the moratorium on nonferrous metallic mining in Wisconsin, commonly called the Mining Moratorium Law.

Their bill is known as The Mining for America Act. The Mining for America Act will eliminate the nearly 20-year ban that the legislature placed on Wisconsin’s mining industry.

The moratorium sets strict conditions for mining to occur in Wisconsin, including proof that mines haven't polluted Wisconsin waters.

Tiffany says consumers purchase products every day that are mined in countries with little to no environmental protection. He says mining can be done responsibly.

Environmental and anti-mining groups disagree and have said the moratorium has worked to protect Wisconsin's waters and wetlands.