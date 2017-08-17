Tiffany-Hutton Introduce Bill To Eliminate Mining Moratorium

By 6 minutes ago

Native copper
Credit Wikimedia Commons

State Senator Tom Tiffany of Hazelhurst and State Representative Rob Hutton have introduced a bill that eliminates the moratorium on nonferrous metallic mining in Wisconsin, commonly called the Mining Moratorium Law.

Their bill is known as The Mining for America Act. The Mining for America Act will eliminate the nearly 20-year ban that the legislature placed on Wisconsin’s mining industry.

The moratorium sets strict conditions for mining to occur in Wisconsin, including proof that mines haven't polluted Wisconsin waters.

Tiffany says consumers purchase products every day that are mined in countries with little to no environmental protection. He says mining can be done responsibly.

Environmental and anti-mining groups disagree and  have said the moratorium has worked to protect Wisconsin's waters and wetlands.

Tags: 
mining bill

Related Content

Tiffany Says Mining Bill Does Not Allow Lakebed Mining

By Jan 16, 2014
Wisconsin.gov

The author of Senate Bill 1, or what's known as the "mining bill" disagrees with one legislator's interpretation that mining is allowed on lakebeds and waterways.

Democrat Dana Wach's bill would make it clear that certain types of mining would not be allowed on lakebeds. He says the revised mining bill has loophole language to that effect.

State Senator Tom Tiffany of Hazelhurst disagrees with Wach's assessment....

　