A Tomahawk woman has won a national contest from the cable TV network HGTV.

On the HGTV website, it said Stacy Bolder was surprised when an HGTV host showed up at a local establishment with a camera crew to get her reaction.

Bolder won the HGTV Smart Home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Along with the home, which HGTV says is worth $1.5 million, Bolder and her husband also won a 2017 Mercedes-Benz and $100,000 from Quicken Loans.