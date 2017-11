A missing Arbor Vitae woman has been found and is safe.

The Vilas County Sheriff's Department reports 78 year old MaryLee Hovland was found safe in Mackinac County, located in Upper Michigan, about 5 hours away from where she lived. She was located at about 6:30 Tuesday evening.

Earlier Tuesday, a statewide 'Silver Alert' had been issued. Vilas County officials said she left her home in Arbor Vitae without shoes and without her purse or medications.