UW Trout Lake Station to Host Open House

The UW Trout Lake Station in Boulder Junction will be holding its 6th Annual Open House on Friday, August 4th from 1-5. The open house showcases much of the research done at the station as well as events for all ages, as interim station director Susan Knight describes.

“Every year we offer people pontoon rides on Trout Lake with an opportunity to see some of the routine sampling that we do on lakes, testing, looking at water quality, taking out zooplankton and those kinds of things. We also have fish display so people and kids can see fish. We always have a craft table for kids to do lake scenes crafts, and we always have a table with plants and animals from around the area.”

Knight says that along with these activities, they have specialists that showcase the current research being done around the area.

“One of the research projects going on is a project looking at one of the possible reasons for the decline in walleye and the increase in bass. And this project in going to address one of the possibilities, which is that walleye that are directly competing with bass. Another project we have going on is looking at the effects of snow depth on small mammals.”

Knight says there will also be free ice cream from the University of Wisconsin’s Babcock Hall Dairy Store served. The event is from 1-5 on Friday, August 4th. More information is available at https://limnology.wisc.edu/trout-lake-station/.