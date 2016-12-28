Vilas County Swears In New District Attorney

Vilas County has a new district attorney as Martha Milanowski was administered the oath of office by Judge Neal "Chip" Nielsen, III on Tuesday.

Milanowski, who served 16 years as the county corporation counsel, replaces Al Moustakis who was DA for 23 years and did not seek reelection.

Milanowski thanked many persons present for support and encouragement; especially her husband Gary, their three children, and her parents who braved the weather to see her take her next step in her legal career.

She indicated this is a new chapter for Vilas County and recognized the great shift in responsibility and challenges ahead.

Milanowski promised to seek justice, not just convictions.