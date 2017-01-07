Welsh Sent To Prison For Shooting Incident

A Tripoli man was sentenced to prison Friday in Oneida County Circuit Court for his role in a shooting incident last April at his residence.

60 year old Kenneth Welsh entered no contest pleas in September to a count of endangering safety and operating a firearm while intoxicated.

Judge Michael Bloom sentenced Welsh to three years in state prison, giving him credit for 262 days he's been jailed.

The defense and prosecution recommended local jail time and probation, but Bloom thought the gravity of Welsh's action deserved prison time. Welsh allegedly fired a shot at a woman leaving the residence.