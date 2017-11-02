WPS Foundation Grants Body Armor To Eagle River Police

Ken Krall and Chief Vander Bloomen

A recent grant award is going to help protect Eagle River police officers.

Police Chief Mark Vander Bloomen says thanks to a $1,900 grant from Wisconsin Public Service Foundation they will be getting the next grade up in body armor for officers....

"....all of our officers wear soft body armor on a daily basis. We did not have the equipment for higher-threat level ballistic armor, such as rifles. That stuff is expensive so we started looking for grant opportunities...."

The grant enabled the purchase of higher-level protection says Vander Bloomen....

"....the $1,900 grant gave us the ability to purchase additional steel plate ballistic armor for all of our officers. Six additional pieces of armor that our officers can wear during high-risk situations. They're designed so they can go over the top of the soft body armor that they have. It's capable of stopping much higher-velocity rounds...."

Chief Vander Bloomen says the threats are escalating...

"..the face of law enforcement is changing. The threats we face on a daily basis are escalating. We work in an area where high-caliber rifles are very common for hunting. The chances of a firearm like that being used are there. We want to make sure our officers have the necessary equipment at their disposal to go out and do their job and do it safely...."

Eagle River Police support the Vilas County Sheriff's Office as part of of their Special Response Team and also provide backup on other calls within the county.