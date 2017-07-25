YMCA of the Northwoods Names New CEO

The YMCA of the Northwoods has a new leader.

The Board of Directors announced Ryan Zietlow is the new CEO. He succeeds Laurie Schlitt, who left to take a position with the Mukwanago YMCA in April.

Zietlow has spent the last 10 years at the Greater Green Bay YMCA. Since 2013 Ryan has served as Executive Director for the West Side YMCA branch where he led 13 full-time and 200 part-time staff. He has been accountable for a budget of $2.8 million. Ryan’s previous YMCA experience includes Executive Director of the Broadview branch , Member Experience Director of the West Side branch and Health and Fitness Director of the Broadview branch.

Zietlow is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education.